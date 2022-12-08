Amid the slew of books, analyses and reports coming out about the May federal election, the media is finally pivoting to an important question: what happens now?

In Lone Wolf: Albanese and the New Politics, the latest Quarterly Essay, journalist Katharine Murphy attempts to answer this question by explaining exactly who Anthony Albanese is and how he ended up as the nation’s prime minister.

Until now we’ve relied on the 2016 biography by The Saturday Paper’s chief correspondent Karen Middleton, published when Albanese seemed marooned on the Shorten frontbench. Now, Murphy’s essay will shape just how the Canberra press gallery will come to understand him as prime minister and how they’ll analyze and report what the government does.