“In war, truth is the first casualty” is an adage with a long lineage. And in the far-right assault on democracy and reason that has embroiled the US recently, it is apt.

Talking heads assert “alternative facts” to push views and seek advantage. “Fake news” is hollered by those lacking legitimate arguments. Words and slogans are plucked and weaponised into expressions of denigration and abuse.

Political correctness! Illegals! Groomers! Cancel culture! Snowflakes! Social justice warriors! Woke!