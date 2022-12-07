Isn’t it boring on our screens right now? The replays of old World Cup games were much more interesting.

It was Nine’s night last night from Seven, the ABC and Ten. The non-main channels of the five networks had a collective share of 34.4% and therefore more viewers than any of the main channels.

Seven’s movie tonight sums up free-to-air and pay TV in the run-up to Christmas and 2023 — it’s Groundhog Day, and I’m rooting for the gopher.