Yesterday’s Reserve Bank interest rate rise from the final monetary policy meeting of the year was the eighth in a row, and sets up 2023 to be the year when the crunch will be felt across the economy.
Not on high-income earners, though, but on millions of households, mostly middle- and low-income, two-wage families or renters and people on minimum wages. All the people who are responsible for driving up inflation with their reckless spending and the much-feared wage price spiral. Just ask RBA governor Philip Lowe:
Wages growth is continuing to pick up from the low rates of recent years and a further pick-up is expected due to the tight labour market and higher inflation. Given the importance of avoiding a prices-wages spiral, the board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.