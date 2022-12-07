Yesterday’s Reserve Bank interest rate rise from the final monetary policy meeting of the year was the eighth in a row, and sets up 2023 to be the year when the crunch will be felt across the economy.

Not on high-income earners, though, but on millions of households, mostly middle- and low-income, two-wage families or renters and people on minimum wages. All the people who are responsible for driving up inflation with their reckless spending and the much-feared wage price spiral. Just ask RBA governor Philip Lowe: