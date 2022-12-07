As the Coalition’s disastrous election result in May was confirmed by another rout in Victoria at the end of November, the analysis of the woes of the Liberal Party in the pages of The Australian has taken on a mournful character.

Today you can find Paul Kelly using the ANU’s regular post-election survey, and Labor’s own post-election review, to declare that the Liberals face an “existential crisis”. The Great Bloviator opines that demographics are against the Liberals, with younger people, women and people with higher education disinclined to vote conservative. (What does it say about you that when people are better educated they’re less likely to support you?)

At least Kelly avoided the sublime idiocy of Nick Cater, who recently decided that the Liberals’ bête noire was single women, especially single women who have babies.