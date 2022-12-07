Former lawyer Michael Avenatti is headed to jail for 14 years. Avenatti is only the latest “colourful character” who rose to prominence during the Trump era to end their time in public life with a jail sentence, but he’s distinct in so far as most came to prominence defending Trump, rather than as one of his more successful attackers.

The rise

It can be hard to remember, given the relentless exhausting scandal factory that was the entire Trump presidency, but in early 2018 the revelation that adult film star Stormy Daniels had been paid to keep quiet about an affair she’d had with the president was widely thought to be the scandal that would bring Donald Trump down once and for all.

In October 2016, Trump’s then lawyer and man with powerful “first guy to get whacked in a mob film” energy Michael Cohen had paid Daniels $130,000 to not discuss an affair she’d allegedly had with Trump 10 years earlier. Avenatti, as Daniels’ lawyer, became a darling of the liberal end of American mainstream news circuit, regularly turning up on CNN and MSNBC. He headlined Democratic Party events, telling party members in Iowa: “When they go low, I say, we hit harder.”