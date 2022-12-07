An AI-generated image of a robot talking to a person (Image: DALL-E)
The launch of a new AI chatbot gives humans another interface to play meet-and-greet with a machine.

As we gear up for an increasingly automated and technologically inclined future, Crikey’s been on a mission to unpack the evolving relationship between humans and machines — from a baseline of boss-slave to a collaborative working relationship.

That story was written from the human perspective, so what does Team Machine think?