The launch of a new AI chatbot gives humans another interface to play meet-and-greet with a machine.
As we gear up for an increasingly automated and technologically inclined future, Crikey’s been on a mission to unpack the evolving relationship between humans and machines — from a baseline of boss-slave to a collaborative working relationship.
That story was written from the human perspective, so what does Team Machine think?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.