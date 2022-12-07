An 18-year-old woman has died from meningococcal disease after attending Canberra music festival Spilt Milk. The NSW resident is the 29th person to become infected with the disease in the state this year.

Four other cases were associated with the Splendour in the Grass music festival, which took place near Byron Bay in August. Each of the five infections was the B-strain of the disease. While a vaccine is available, it is not included under the national immunisation program.

Up to one in 10 people infected with the disease die, and four in 10 infections result in permanent disabilities.