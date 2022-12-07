AGONY UNCLE

Christmas lunch is going to be weird for NSW Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens after he confirmed he’s standing by anti-protest laws that sent his niece to jail, the SMH reports. Deanna “Violet” Coco, 32, could spend up to 15 months behind bars for taking part in a protest about our paltry climate action on the Sydney Harbour Bridge during peak hour, as SBS reports. She and a firefighter friend stopped a truck to highlight that our firefighters need more resources as bushfires increase in likelihood in our rapidly warming climate. Coco was arrested and sentenced to a non-parole period of eight months, something Premier Dominic Perrottet weirdly called “pleasing to see”. Henskens added approvingly that he believes in lawful, peaceful protests — ones that nobody notices and which affect nobody, one presumes.

Crikey published Coco’s statement about her imprisonment, where she wrote that “civil disobedience in the form of strikes, blockades, marches and occupations” helped create democracy and secure “women’s suffrage, eight-hour working days, racial legal equality and environmental protections”. Coco says she doesn’t want to protest, calling it “stressful”, “scary” and “resource-intensive” but “political leaders and fossil fuel corporations around the globe have either ignored or actively worsened the problem”. She’s right, according to the IEA — CO2 emissions rose by 6% to 36.3 billion tonnes in 2021, their highest level. Coco also alleged the police had “threatened me with sexual violence” after her arrest.

