Second night of summer ratings and snore and bore. Media Watch (639,000) remains the most interesting program, just behind 7.30 (766,000). They are at least still doing what they are supposed to do: cover issues in their area or try to inform.

So far as TV entertainment is concerned, a motley collection of repeats, z-ranking infomercial programs and pap like Nine’s first of a suck-job series called Inside the Superbrands — 314,000, with Heinz the first of the supposed “super brands”. It was no more “inside” than what Heinz allowed the producers to film. That’s the sort of programming SBS and SBS Food have been reduced to showing (along with wonderfully incisive series on luxury hotels or ocean liners — that’s a Seven speciality).

Heinz is controlled by a joint venture of an aggressive Brazilian investment bank and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Rather than the fiction of a super brand (which Apple, Microsoft or Amazon are), Heinz is a financial play run for cash flow and financial returns. Still, coming from a network that broadcasts hours of infomercials for Lego, why should we be surprised at Inside the Superbrands?