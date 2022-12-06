Scott Morrison’s handling of COVID-19 vaccinations and his Hawaii vacation during the Black Summer bushfires made him an easy target for opposition attacks and cost him his job, Labor Party election analysis has found.

Labor’s review of the 2022 federal election found Morrison’s unpopularity was the “most significant” factor behind the party’s win.

It was Labor’s fifth win from opposition in the past 100 years, the significance of which “cannot be overstated”, the review noted, undertaken by former cabinet minister Greg Combet and strategist Lenda Oshalem.