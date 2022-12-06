Most public servants get through their careers without coming to the attention of the public. That’s the way they and their political masters like it. But some have the misfortune not just to attract some limelight at Senate estimates but to find themselves on a bigger stage.

Take Jason McNamara, a Band 2 SES officer at Services Australia, who gave evidence yesterday to the robodebt royal commission.

McNamara was heavily involved in the robodebt scandal, and can be found boasting of the success of the scheme back in 2019, proudly telling a Senate committee “our last 12 months, in terms of volume, has been the largest in the program”.