Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said SA Premier Peter Malinauskas is “wrong” to argue in favour of nuclear energy, The Australian ($) reports. Labor right-leaning Malinauskas said the eight AUKUS nuclear submarines expected to be built in his state should open our minds to the “zero carbon emissions” power source — Albo was like, I respect you, Mali, but everyone can get “one or two things wrong” sometimes. The PM countered that the economic analysis of nuclear energy has proven it a dead end, time and time again. Why? Nuclear reactors take ages to build, they’re really bloody expensive, and where would we put the waste? Albanese asked. It comes as Coalition MP Ted O’Brien is running a “grassroots” survey facilitated by a company that works with nuclear projects in the US, Guardian Australia reports. Consulting company Helixos developed O’Brien’s website, but the MP says he paid for the grassroots community campaign himself.

Meanwhile, the team behind teal MP Kylea Tink’s election success is planning a takedown of NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts who once spruiked a lump of coal in Parliament, the SMH reports. The teal machine is backing in local Victoria Davidson in the blue-ribbon seat of Lane Cove, which has a hefty 14% margin. Roberts is the second Liberal cabinet minister to be challenged by a Climate 200-backed independent — Environment Minister James Griffin’s seat of Manly will also be contested by the teals. The NSW Liberals have a better climate track record than their federal counterparts, as Independent Australia reports, but Climate 200-backed Joeline Hackman said one environmentally minded MP — namely now Treasurer Matt Kean — ain’t enough to save the planet.

