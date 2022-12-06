In both Australia and the US last week, the right showed it just can’t resist playing the race card — even when it appears to do itself more harm than good.

In Canberra, the Nationals tossed it out with a flourish of that signature cynical politicisation of the anti-woke crusade. In the US, as Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) reached a point too far for even Elon Musk’s Twitter 2.0, we got a glimpse of where this sort of game-playing ends up.

Since Australia’s federal election in May, many have wondered where, unmoored from government, the conservative parties would drift. Would they let the huffing and puffing of Sky after dark blow them off track to the right? Or would they tack against the tugging tide of anti-woke populism, back towards the traditional centre?