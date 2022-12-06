When Australia’s long-awaited free trade agreement with India finally passed the Indian Parliament last week, the Albanese government stayed silent on India’s increasingly problematic human rights abuses, including anti-Muslim hate crimes, the detention and harassment of activists, and a harsh security regime in Kashmir.

This silence again offers the Indian government a free pass as the “world’s largest democracy”. But beneath this fig leaf, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi — in power since 2014 — has pursued a Hindu-centric policy of religious discrimination, involving a law that makes religion the basis for citizenship for the first time, suspending the autonomy of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region in 2019, and passing laws prohibiting religious conversion in some states.

These forms of discrimination run rampant in a nation with one of the world’s largest Muslim populations. Modi has also refused to condemn Islamophobic hate crimes and lynchings, which have become common.