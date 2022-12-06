The end is nigh for 2022, and while many try to keep their head above water Oxford lexicographers say sink into your less gracious side.
“Goblin mode” has been awarded the 2022 Oxford Word of the Year (WOTY), a tribute to humans preferring to reject social norms and expectations in favour of “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy” behaviour.
