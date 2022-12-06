Goblin
(Image: Achim Raschka via Wikimedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 AU)

The end is nigh for 2022, and while many try to keep their head above water Oxford lexicographers say sink into your less gracious side.

“Goblin mode” has been awarded the 2022 Oxford Word of the Year (WOTY), a tribute to humans preferring to reject social norms and expectations in favour of “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy” behaviour.

About the Author

Julia Bergin — Reporter

Julia Bergin

Reporter

Julia Bergin is a reporter for Crikey focused on science. Prior to this, she covered foreign (particularly Asia Pacific) affairs as a freelance journalist and producer.

