“It’s amazing,” Gaetano Greco, the independent candidate and possible future member for the Victorian state seat of Preston, emailed me after I sent him a herogram from London saying: “For the first time since 1945, Preston and Reservoir is a marginal seat!”

Greco and his team of activists are right to be proud, with a 14% primary vote from a hastily put-together jalopy of a campaign, puttering around the seat, lacking even an electoral office. Greco — a veteran councillor for Darebin (covering Preston, Northcote and other bits and bobs of inner-north-east Melbourne) — decided to take another cruise at the seat (he’d put in a very last-minute campaign in 2018, getting 7%) after Labor’s continued complacency around a supposedly safe seat, and its refusal to respond to community demands on planning and services.

The time’s double-figures result has put Greco’s working-class, inner-city, independent campaign neck and neck with the Greens’ delightfully named Patchouli Paterson for the recipient of the anti-Labor preferences, with votes still being recounted. The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has the Greens second in the two-candidate-preferred vote; the ABC has Greco.