It’s tempting to view the treatment of Brittany Higgins, both within and outside the courts, through the prism of a failed criminal justice system — one that Michael Bradley, who has extensive experience representing survivors, calls “medieval“.
But it’s also useful to view it as part of a single continuum of the exercise of power.
From the moment Higgins went public with her allegations of sexual assault and subsequent treatment by government ministers and staff, she was a direct challenge to the powerful — a challenge that became greater as she, along with a number of other brave women from a variety of backgrounds and for differing causes, became symbols and leaders of a groundswell of anger about gender and workplace issues.
But that deep-seated anger — the fury and dismay of women, and many men, sick of pervasive misogyny, of double standards, of justice systems that treat women and children as second-class citizens, of the casual use of power purely in the interests of privileged males — is no match for a system and institutions built and designed to protect the powerful.
Higgins’ treatment since she emerged in 2021 has been a reaction to the threat she posed, regardless of the merits of her allegations against Bruce Lehrmann, who maintains his innocence. A Coalition politician allegedly linked her drinking with her alleged rape, though he denies having done so. Senator Linda Reynolds, a senior minister and Higgins’ former employer, called her a “lying cow”. The Prime Minister’s Office smeared her partner in background briefings. A sham review was established into who knew about the alleged assault.
That review became the subject of a prime ministerial lie to Parliament. Reynolds’ partner attended the trial, at which the minister was to give evidence, and Reynolds texted suggestions to defence lawyers for Lehrmann. After the director of public prosecutions discontinued the prosecution out of concern for Higgins’ health, an Australian Federal Police source leaked information to News Corp attempting to undermine the prosecution. Today News Corp has continued to try to do so.
That is, it’s not merely the criminal justice system that makes it almost impossible for women to have an allegation of sexual assault successfully prosecuted, or to endure any prosecution without being subjected to ferocious personal attack, but broader systems of power that will work to inflict exemplary punishment on women perceived as a threat.
The office of the prime minister. His department. Journalists and commentators. The AFP. The Coalition’s propaganda unit, News Corp. Coalition backbenchers and ministers.
Each of the perpetrators, from Phil Gaetjens through to Janet Albrechtsen and every politician, staffer, AFP officer and lawyer along the way, is fully culpable for their actions. But they are also part of a systemic response to a perceived threat.
Imagine what a different dynamic might have played out if Higgins had alleged she was assaulted by a staffer from another political party, or if she had alleged she’d been assaulted by a male who could be othered — a person of colour, a welfare recipient, an immigrant. But because she alleged she was sexually assaulted by a Liberal staffer, and Liberal ministers failed in their response because the story she offered discredited the political party in power at the time, she was the target of a systemic response.
Thus the anger at the failure of the criminal justice system to resolve her allegations — to the extent that the criminal justice system can ever resolve such things — and the anger at the behaviour of journalists, MPs and lawyers, is at risk of being misdirected purely at the individuals concerned, when they acted as part of a system of power that worked to protect itself from a threat.
Indigenous communities, and the families of the many hundreds of Indigenous victims of police homicide over decades, have learnt to see the persistent failure of any prosecution of a police officer for homicide as part of a broader system of racial oppression, a continuing legacy of colonialism and dispossession and the self-protective workings of a justice system of which police are an integral part, the failure of “Indigenous policy” devised and delivered by white policymakers and media racism.
Similarly, policymakers have only recently come to understand that domestic violence can only be better addressed through a systemic response that provides far greater support for victims, addresses the economic empowerment of women, focuses more effectively on perpetrators, and recognises embedded misogyny.
In both cases, the long history of justified outrage about individual incidents rarely leads to systemic change, even in the rare event an individual perpetrator is appropriately punished.
In the Higgins case, regardless of the truth of the allegations against Lehrmann, the systemic failings of the criminal justice system formed part of a much greater systemic response directed at punishing and destroying Higgins — one continuing even now.
And for all the anger about her treatment, there is nothing that would stop the same punishment being meted out to another woman perceived as a threat to the powerful.
The systems and networks that delivered it — unaccountable executive government, toxic relationships between a political party and a faux-media outlet, a justice system run by and for lawyers rather than the community — have deeply embedded misogyny within the community, police, courts and the political class.
It’s not the alleged offence, nor the perceived qualities of the complainant or the accused at issue, it’s our justice system. If there’s anywhere anger should be directed it should be towards the juror who ignored the judge’s directions. Otherwise tear up the presumption of innocence, rules of evidence and so on and move back to an inquisitorial system or dunking people in ponds.
Anyone remember the corrupted trial of Bjelke Petersen.
Yes. That was a disgrace of the highest magnitude. Strongly suggest that any reader of Crikey watches ‘Joh’s Jury’.
The rule is that the male is guilty until proven innocent.
We all ‘know’ he got away with it………..right ?
Most of them do get away with it Check out the stats.The question is: how do they manage it more than 9 times out 10? Is it the legal system itself? Many are suggesting it is.
Direct anger at the jury system itself. That juror likely of the mould of the now uneducated (oh so clever) that they can create their own `evidence’. We’ll see more of this. Or next time you go to a doctor, ask for a decision making group of 12 nobodies to be in attendance.
The judge should have discharged the juror and continued with the trial. Pity the actions of the juror were not subject to a criminal charge.
When you have the then Prime Minister, as well as the LOTO at the time, both publicity accepting the allegation as fact, thereby undermining the legal tenets of the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial, the case was always doomed.
The legal system has been diminished by the entire debacle, when such prejudicial public statements that pronounce the guilt of the accused, prior to a court hearing. While the accused’s solicitors request for a permanent stay was denied, at the very least, there needed to be a suppression order issued from the time charges were eventually laid.
No winners here, except the lawyers…
I don’t recall anything Morrison said that could in any way suggest he accepted the allegation as being fact. His early description of Higgins as a “silly little girl” in fact suggests the opposite. Coincidentally, his comment was almost never reported on again after he made it.
On 8 February, 2021, in The House of Representatives, Morrison stated
‘I am sorry. We are sorry. I’m sorry for the terrible things that took place here. And the place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare. But I’m sorry for far more than that, for all those who came before Ms Higgins and endured the same’.
Such ill-advised comments, prior to a trial, infer the guilt of the defendant and the acceptance as truth of the complaint’s accusation. This and the press release from Albanese put the prospect of a fair trial seriously at risk.
When the politics of the day override legal precedents, we all lose.
Maybe the ultimate goal of Morrison’s pre-trial parliamentary apology was to torpedo the trial before it even started in an attempt to save the government any embarrassment.
Wouldn’t put anything past the conniving grub.
Yeah, well, here’s what Albo said the same day, same place…why, right after ‘grubby’ ScoMo:
‘…I particularly pay tribute to the courage of Brittany Higgins, who’s with us today. You have torn through a silence that has acted as the life support system for the most odious of status quos. To describe your experiences is to relive them. I say to everyone who took part: that took a level of courage that you should never have needed to show, but you did, and we thank you for it…’
But, you know. He’s not LNP so let’s politely pretend that’s not on the public record too, eh?
The undergrad-conspiracy partisanship of you soft pap progs is often quite, quite hilarious. 🙂
And…what, wait a minute! Here’s Senator Waters, the very next day:
‘…It has been nearly 12 months since Brittany Higgins bravely shared her experience, peeling back the curtains on the callous disregard that so many women and people have endured for so long…etc etc…’
Oh noes! The turncoat Greens wuz wot torpedoed the trial, to protect…erm…to protect….erm…
etc. etc. etc. Really, grow TF up, Crikey. (Go and read a bit of Hansard, for starters.)
Imagine how they’d tie themselves in knots if either party were transgendered.
Excellent expose` of the state of our democracy Bernard. Maybe the collapse of the Labor Party with the Libs to follow might bring about proportional representation and the prospect of reform…?
Only two people actually have any clue what happened that night. One of them is lying. What justice system will out the truth in this case? Or doesn’t guilt and innocence work any more?
I suspect a few more do as well.
How could that be?
And don’t forget the AFP gave the defence lawyers protected evidence including medical and psychological reports of Ms Higgins.
On a USB stick ! How does that happen “accidentally” ?
Nice guys. Men we can trust.
Assuming much?
Pretty sure that there are AFP officers of the female persuasion.