It was all too easy to miss last week, amid the noise of an already crowded parliamentary sitting and the unprecedented censure of a former prime minister with his uncut, quintessential denials of accountability.

But two years on since the redacted version of the Brereton report was released, and merely six months into the 47th Parliament, it’s become clear the Albanese government has resolved to jettison Scott Morrison’s slow and politicised response to parts of the war crimes report.

In recent weeks, there have been confirmed reports the defence force has sent — with the unqualified support of Defence Minister Richard Marles — show cause notices to several former and serving special forces commanders as to why they should retain individual honours associated with their deployments in Afghanistan.