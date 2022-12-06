This is the time of year when ABC viewers see ads for that book about history from that bloke on that Radio National show and think, “Oh, my dad might like that.”

Needless to say, getting your books promoted extensively on prime-time TV is a huge boon for any publisher. The cost of TV advertising is way beyond the actual income any normal book brings in. So who is on the end of this unique advantage? HarperCollins, which you may remember is owned by those notable ABC fans at News Corp.