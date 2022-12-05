There were 1.27 million people watching Australia lose its round of 16 game in the World Cup to Argentina from 6am to nearly 8am AEDT, and another 860,000 stayed around to watch the post-match chat on SBS. It easily outpointed the final day’s play in the first cricket Test between Australia and the Windies from Perth — 602,000 for the truncated second session that ended with the Australian win, and 484,000 for the opening session.

The second Test starts on Thursday in Adelaide and will be a day-night game that will run deep into prime time, much to Seven’s delight. But then, because of the time difference, the Perth Test ran deep into prime time on the east coast and the final session averaged just over 600,000 — OK but not stunning.

Insiders ended a big year with 516,000 national viewers. Media Watch tonight, 8.35pm.