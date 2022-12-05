Zoran Pelovski’s case in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) should be simple. He wants to revert a decision made by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to have the agency manage his disability funding.

The 60-year-old instead wants to be supported to make his own choices about who he can hire as his support workers — specifically a sole trader and family friend — rather than being limited to workers registered with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), as required to under agency management.

Coupled with the tribunal case and Pelovski’s complex mental health history, this means he hasn’t been able to find paid disability support — or use his funding — since the decision was made in September 2021. He’s relying instead on an unpaid family friend, Antoneta Krzeva.