Medicare is ill-equipped for 21st century doctor and patient needs, a new Grattan Institute report has found. It recommends a drastic overhaul of Australia’s universal healthcare system to fix the frontline of general medicine and bring it up to speed with the country’s growing caseload of chronic disease.

The report paints a grim picture of general medicine in which GPs are harder to access, patient numbers are up, and presentations are increasingly acute and complex. Patients need more time with GPs who are being encouraged to move in the opposite direction and trim down consultations.

The institute points to a lack of human resources and funding.