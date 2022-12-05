On this day 50 years ago, Gough Whitlam was sworn in as prime minister for the first time, after Labor’s resounding election victory ended 23 years of Coalition rule.

The Whitlam government transformed many lives, but few more so than women and children. Before 1972, Australia had been a “working-man’s paradise” — with unionists emphasising the “working” and “paradise”, and conservatives emphasising the “man”. Whitlam, while seeking to preserve the past victories of working people, confronted the limitations of this paradigm to forge a settlement less centred on male breadwinners. It offered more opportunities for working women while ensuring the well-being of non-working women and children.

Yet in the years since he was controversially dismissed, Australia has inched towards Whitlam’s vision at a glacial pace — sometimes crawling ahead only to stumble and circle back. Half a century on, the Australian state still under-utilises and neglects women and children.