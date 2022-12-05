Despite having one of the world’s largest populations, Indonesia has tended to punch below its weight in world affairs. As a developing and hard-to-manage country, its archipelago nature has meant economic issues have tended to loom largest.

This has been reflected in Indonesian President Joko Widodo himself, whose background is small business rather than the usual South-East Asian path of family politics, corporate wealth or the military. Yet at the recent G20 summit in Bali — one where the Australian media was preoccupied on our relationship with China — the real story was Indonesia’s continuing emergence as a major player on the world stage.

Widodo presided over what was widely regarded as a successful summit, one affirming the G20 as the premier grouping for the global economy. He also illustrated how non-alignment can play a key role in what are escalating conflicts between the world’s biggest powers, the United States, Russia, China and the European Union.