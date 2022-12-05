Fossil fuel producers — and the state governments that are addicted to fossil fuel revenues — have spent recent days telling anyone who will listen that price caps on gas will be a disaster for Australia’s reputation as a safe investment destination, and will reduce investment incentives.

From the perspective of the urgent need to end our reliance on fossil fuels, that would be an excellent outcome. Choking off the development of gas projects is crucial to maximising our chances of keeping global heating below 2C. The insistence by big gas producers such as Woodside that they’re already reconsidering investment in new gas projects is great news.

Except it’s not true. It’s simply a rerun of the same “sovereign risk” hysteria that marked the industry’s response to a mining super profits tax 12 years ago. That’s when we were told mining investors would flee to the likes of Ghana, Zambia and Tanzania.