The partner of Brittany Higgins has accused Senator Linda Reynolds of bullying and breaching confidentiality amid reports the former minister leaked Higgins’ intention to seek compensation.

News of the potential civil claim emerged on Sunday in The Sydney Morning Herald, which reported Reynolds’ claim that she had been contacted by Higgins’ lawyers earlier this year, advising of the former Liberal Party staffer’s intention to sue for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, negligence and victimisation.

It is understood the Commonwealth, Reynolds and Senator Michaelia Cash would be named as defendants in the proceeding, which is yet to be filed.