Brittany Higgins, even if you wanted to, you cannot have managed to avoid entirely the negative commentary being penned around your case: how it is a failed prosecution; a waste of public money; a mess.

You may have even started to believe those accusations too. But regardless of the outcome of this case, you have been the impetus for dining-table conversations around the country. It is your courage we are talking about. Your tenacity and your strength. And, yes, your heartache too.

You have been the prompt for parents, some for the first time, to talk to their children about consent. As a mother of teenage girls, I have been talking to my daughters about what consent means and what it doesn’t — and what attributes are vital to respectful relationships. These issues weren’t necessarily part of your story, but you have provided the opening for those discussions. The court case might have failed, but you didn’t.