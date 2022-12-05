Australian far-right YouTuber Avi Yemini has joined the list of right-wing trolls and influencers Elon Musk has been publicly palling around with on Twitter since the world’s richest man bought the social-media platform.
While the Tesla CEO has long purported to be a centrist technocrat with a history of voting for the Democratic Party who publicly promised Twitter employees that he was not going to oversee a “right-wing takeover” of the platform, Musk has dropped this pretence over the past few months. He has become increasingly vocal about his support for the right, last week tweeting his enthusiasm for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — much to the delight of the online MAGA right.
His cosying up to the right has played out largely on Twitter. Since purchasing it, Musk has almost exclusively responded to tweets of the notoriously anti-”woke” online accounts who celebrated his purchase. He has almost become Twitter’s customer service for the platform’s most popular reactionaries, misinformation superspreaders and conspiracy theorists.
These include Ian Miles Cheong, a far-right blogger who praised Adolf Hitler, Trump ally Tom Fitton, and election fraud conspiracy theory promoter Dinesh D’Souza. He has also replied to the oddly influential anonymous Twitter account @catturd2. (If you don’t know any of these names, consider yourself blessed.) Many of the tweets are requests for Musk to change the platform or investigate their grievances about the company’s previous management.
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
And now joining these luminaries is Australia’s own Avi Yemini, a convicted domestic abuser and employee for alt-right Canadian media company Rebel Media who was recently denied entry to New Zealand.
“Hey @elonmusk, Can you find out what other elections were ‘handled’ by the former Twitter regime? Thank you, the rest of the world,” Yemini tweeted.
He followed up by asking Musk to release the communications between former Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, implying that Twitter had somehow interfered with the recent NZ election.
Soon after, the centibillionaire responded: “I’ve seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it’s possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left-wing candidates.”
Musk’s vague claim — a half-accusation based on unspecified tweets made by a man who has access to Twitter’s entire backend and the capacity to investigate — gives oxygen to defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign to overturn the Brazilian presidential election where he was defeated by left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Much like many of the decisions made during his Twitter takeover, Musk’s response reeks of a knee-jerk reaction based on the little information that he’s picked up from his right-wing filter bubble. His enormous audience and influence means that even one tweet can be enough to amplify an idea or an individual much, much further.
With Musk’s power, even a half-baked thought tweeted out in a idle moment leaves a significant mess for others to clean up.
Leave a comment
Musk has significant financial incentive to support Trump given Trump wants gov to serve billionaires, eg his tax cuts that greatly favored them over ordinary earners and that he would pursue ‘small government’ in order to gain more advantages for corporations.
Hard to say the degree, if any, to which Musk embraces the far right as a means to this end as it is anathema to the freedom that underpins free speech and this is a complexity he hasn’t seemed to wrap his head around. It clearly is such to Trump tho imo as comments such as “it’s up to the people” and “we must fight” and his not in the least bit naive imo meeting with white supremacists and antisemites suggest to me that he is seeking to incite if not a civil war violence against the legal organisations that assail him whether as punishment (usual reaction when narcissists feel attacked) or in hope of intimidating them into backing off.
Now sure how or who could get through to Musk that badly motivated actors are a threat to freedom, but there sure is need of it.
Musk is prepared to interfere in any election, inevitably under the cover of “doing his own research” on other people interfering in elections. First sign of a dangerous populist is hypocrisy.
“Noel”? …. Could ‘Elon’ be the second coming? …. Don’t ask him of course, he’d be biased.
I can’t wait for him to be implicated in some scandal – it would go on forever…..
Well, it will ‘Elongate” it at least.
This article is deceptive in not providing the context for the term “Handled”.
Fortunately it will only be a short-term phenomenon………….
………Titter (sic) doesn’t generate anywhere near enough cash to fund the debt Musk took on to buy it.
He can also bid farewell to most of his holding in Tesla which he used as collateral………….
How to turn several billion dollars into a hole in the ground in one simple lesson.