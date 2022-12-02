Would you like to round up your transaction and donate to a charity? Woolworths asks me this question every time I go through their checkouts.

It’s a tough one. Like when approached by charity representatives, it creates an uncomfortable moment. You have to assess the worth of the cause, the depth of your bank account, and any other donations you may have made recently.

Supermarket donations are tiny, though, because they only ever ask you to round up your donation to the nearest dollar. The mental burden of deciding whether you’d like to donate is hardly worth the donation itself, and maybe that’s why it’s so popular. Woolworths raised $6 million last year, Crikey understands.