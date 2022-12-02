Real wages are falling globally -- for the first time this century -- and look set to fall for the entirety of 2022, an International Labour Organization (ILO) report shows. And there's little or no evidence of wages pushing inflation up.

In the first Global Wages Report for two years, the ILO shows global monthly average wages in the first half of 2022 were 0.9% lower in real terms than a year earlier. Outside China, where wages have proven to be more resilient, the fall was 1.4%.

The fall was sharpest in the developed world, where inflation picked up earlier. Among G20 developed economies, which account for about 60% of the world’s waged employees, real wages had fallen 2.2% year on year.