Following a less than optimal election result, Victorian Liberal Leader Matthew Guy has fallen on his sword for the second time, a feat few in politics ever achieve. His exit, pursued by a bear, leaves what’s left of his party with the unenviable task of finding a new leader.

Despite some well-intentioned talk about renewal, the most likely outcome will be another well-to-do, straight, white man with church ties offering more of the same.

However, having hit rock bottom and with nothing to lose, the Victorian Liberals should cast their net much wider, argues Crikey satirist Tom Red.