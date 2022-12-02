Taronga Zoo did not wait for an assessment from government officials before reopening its grounds to the public following the escape of a pride of lions from their enclosure in early November, a move an animal rights MP has called "outrageous".
New details of the lion escape were revealed earlier this week in previously unreported preliminary findings from an investigation by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
Crikey can also reveal that investigation is taking longer than expected.
