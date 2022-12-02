The Murdochs have a problem. They want their family-controlled media companies News Corp and Fox Corp to make up. But the companies' largely institutional shareholders want a break-up.

They’re operating on conflicting timetables: the instos -- the institutional fund managers -- are thinking quarter by quarter; the Murdochs are thinking on the dynastic cycle of generations.

For the instos, it’s about maximising value right now. For the Murdochs (or at least for the six children) it’s the dilemma all families face sooner or later: how to clear out all the knick-knacks that Dad has collected over a lifetime.