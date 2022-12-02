Australia’s world-first news bargaining law successfully encouraged Meta and Google to pay dozens of media companies for their content and could be expanded to new platforms like TikTok, a review has found, but understanding the reform's full impact has been hampered by confidentiality.

On Thursday, the Australian Treasury published its review of the first year of the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code.

The law sought to address the bargaining imbalance between Australian news media companies and digital platforms that meant that local operators weren’t being paid for the value of the content they were creating.