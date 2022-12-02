The contrast this week couldn't be starker between a backwards-facing Coalition apparently neither willing nor able to learn the lessons of why it is facing oblivion in mainland Australia and a federal Labor government aggressively implementing its agenda.

For the government, it passed legislation establishing the National Anti-Corruption Commission, introduced a bill to strengthen whistleblower protections, passed legislation removing the shameful curtailment of the rights of Australians living in territories to pass their own laws, and secured a deal to pass its industrial relations reforms.

For the Coalition, it backed Scott Morrison, who again misled Parliament over his multiple ministries, watched the Victorian opposition go down in flames for another four years, split over opposition to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, again refused to countenance serious action to address the absence of women in its ranks, and saw serious revelations about the role of Stuart Robert in corporate lobbying.