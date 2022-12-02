Chinese protesters -- who over the past week have rallied against the nation's zero-COVID policies -- are using increasingly creative methods to evade Beijing’s censors, spread the word, connect with one another, and preserve documentation of this historical moment.

The country’s top social media platforms, WeChat, an all-in-one app with messaging and semi-public posting options, and Weibo, a microblogging website, are tightly controlled by the government and posts can be pulled down in a matter of seconds.

But in the precious window of time before posts get deleted, activists and other users are rushing to download and screenshot them for recirculation, creating a viable way of circumventing censors, at least temporarily.