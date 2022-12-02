LEHRMANN CHARGES TO BE DROPPED

The retrial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins will not go ahead, with charges against Lehrmann reportedly to be dropped, according to news.com.au’s Samatha Maiden. She reports new medical evidence showed a second trial would be far too damaging to Higgins’ mental health. ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold will front the media at 10am AEDT — Maiden says he’ll use his prosecutorial discretion to drop the charge against Lehrmann. Drumgold refused to confirm it to the reporter, but news.com.au says it has confirmed it. Former Liberal staffer Lehrmann has always said he is innocent of the rape allegation — his first trial was aborted because a member of the jury did their own research, Guardian Australia reported at the time.

To a completely different court case now and today 74-year-old Chris Dawson will learn his fate for the murder of his first wife, Lynette Dawson, who vanished from their home on Sydney’s northern beaches in 1982. Dawson has been in custody since August when he was found guilty, the Brisbane Times reports — today NSW Supreme Court judge Ian Harrison will hand down his jail term at noon. Lynette’s body has never been found. “No body, no parole” laws were introduced after Dawson’s conviction (as an aside, they’re “disastrous” laws for the wrongfully convicted, The Conversation adds). So what sort of jail term can Dawson expect? The Crown did not push for a life sentence, the paper says, but there’s no doubt his lack of remorse and the pre-planned nature of the crime will influence it. And to finish on something a tiny bit more lighthearted, as WA Today reports — 10 members of a WA lotto syndicate have taken the guy in charge to court, accusing him of not sharing $1.5 million in winnings. Members say he bought two tickets in October that won $5000, then put that money into a third ticket which won the big one. He’s like, it’s all mine — but the group swears he needs to cough up.

