The results of the Victorian election are still trickling in, but by the current count the Nationals have picked up three new seats and are on track for an unprecedented proportion of women in their partyroom.

“We’ve now got potentially 11 people in the partyroom and six [of them are] women,” newly elected Nationals member for Mildura Jade Benham told Crikey.

Benham joins fellow female colleagues in the Legislative Assembly -- Kim O’Keefe for Shepparton, Emma Kealy for Lowan and Annabelle Cleeland for Euroa -- as well as potential Legislative Council members Gaelle Broad for Northern Victoria and Melina Bath for Eastern Victoria.