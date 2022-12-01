A week after being thrashed by France (who tanked last night) Australia made it into the round of 16 at the World Cup for only the second time.

No data on the size of the audience as the TV ratings for each day finish at 2am, which is when the Denmark game was due to start. But the pre-game lead-up saw 137,000 people watching over the half hour from 1am. Interestingly, for all of Melbourne’s claims to being the soccer capital of the country, just 15,000 were watching SBS’ coverage from 1am to 2am, compared with 43,000 in Sydney.

Seven won’t be happy with the audience for the first day of the Perth test against the Windies -- 644,000 watched the final session in prime time and even with the help of an average of 1.1 million people watching the 6pm to 7pm hour of news, Nine still edged out Seven in total people and the main channels.