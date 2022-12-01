OH BROTHER!

Liberal MP Stuart Robert visited his good friends’ consulting company to speak about possibly lucrative government projects when he was a minister, according to leaked internal documents the SMH reportedly saw. Consultant David Milo and political fundraiser John Margerison are shareholders at Synergy 360 and are also close mates of the former government services minister. The paper adds that a Synergy 360 executive said a potential Spanish client had to make “some form of payment upfront i.e. retainer, $100K etc before any meeting with ministers etc is confirmed” (the Spanish company confirmed to the paper that Milo told it about a “number of ministers” who were highly involved and that it’d be good to meet them and take them out to dinner). The leaked files also reportedly show Infosys, which won $135 million worth of contracts but struggled to deliver, had paid Synergy 360 to have meetings with Robert. Robert denies any wrongdoing.

To another former government minister in hot water now and then PM Scott Morrison falsely claimed he did not have the power to help the Biloela family even though he was sworn into the home affairs portfolio at the time, Guardian Australia reports. The day before the election, he waved away calls to help the family, whose surname is Murugappan, return to their Queensland home saying it was up to then immigration minister Alex Hawke. And yet Morrison told the House of Representatives yesterday that he would’ve been honest about all of his portfolios if he was asked, the paper notes. Morrison also claimed he binned the Pep-11 permit that would’ve seen gas exploration off the coast of wealthy Sydney suburbs using prime ministerial power, as The Conversation explains, though he also had that power because of his secret resources portfolio, no? No wonder the Liberals were usurped by a slew of independents running on platforms of integrity shortly afterwards.

