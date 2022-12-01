Shortly before Scott Morrison yesterday became the first former Australian prime minister to be censured by Parliament, condemned for secretly appointing himself to several ministries over the course of the COVID era, he rose to defend himself.

His speech treated us to one last flurry, one last cavalcade, one last embarrassment of pure, uncut Morrisonia.

The non-apology

Morrison, of course, is far from the first politician to offer an "apology" so riddled with caveats and qualifiers as to resemble a quaking Jenga tower, but he may have perfected the art by reducing his hoarding of state power, kept secret from his constituents and colleagues, to a matter of personal offence -- a faux pas on the level of forgetting a colleague's birthday. Naturally, the word "but" splits the whole thing down the centre: