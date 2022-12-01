As we found when we first began detailing Scott Morrison's relentless lying and falsehoods, one of the problems of being a serial misleader is that you have to keep doubling down on your lies, even when it's obvious that you're lying.

The Morrison who insisted he never ridiculed electric vehicles, and insisted it was a "Labor lie" that he ever had; the Morrison who said he'd never misspoken when he confused Taiwan for Hong Kong; the Morrison who repeatedly claimed he had a busy legislative agenda for 2019 but had to invent fictitious bills to fill it. This is a man caught out in a lie desperately trying to pretend he hasn't.

Yesterday in his sanctimonious self-defence against censure for his secret multiple ministries, he continued to dig deeper. He's misled Parliament before, as prime minister, and clearly had no compunctions in doing it again.