The long-awaited second season of dark comedy White Lotus has stunned viewers with twists, turns and some unexpected mysteries.

At the centre of the show’s outstanding ensemble cast is Jennifer Coolidge, an American comedy actor whose portrayal of rich and clueless Tanya won her an Emmy and cemented her status as a fan favourite.

But does this cult following include the Australian Defence Force? On Tuesday, Australian political comedy Twitter account @batshit_auspol shared a screenshot of what they claimed they had come across in their feed.