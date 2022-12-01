No one really remembers The Sun News-Pictorial much, which is a pity. It wasn’t a bad newspaper in its heyday, when it sold 700,000 copies a morning in a city of 3 million people. Sure, it was right-shifted, but it was also a city newspaper. If a pizza joint was held up in Thomastown or an FJ hit a milk float in Clarinda, the Sun had the story, and maybe even a photo.

But it was also pretty good on something else: industrial coverage, i.e. unions, strikes and negotiations. It had good reporters and it played a pretty straight bat. Why? Because it had no choice. Half its readership was in these unions or knew someone who was. If the coverage of an industrial dispute was just propaganda, the readership would know.

The Sun News-Pictorial died when it was rolled into Rupert’s Herald Sun which, after a brief period as a four-edition city paper, was transformed into the propaganda model that Murdoch’s News Corp was pursuing globally.