The 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville will prove to be a seminal moment in American history. The gathering mobilised disparate bands of white supremacists to assemble and march with torches, reminiscent of Nazi and Klan processions.

It prompted then president Trump to remark there were "very fine people on both sides”. Joe Biden’s revulsion at the spectacle stirred him to re-enter the political fray and seek the presidency in 2020. It also jumpstarted the emergence of America’s most notorious Gen Z Holocaust denier and far-right provocateur, Nick Fuentes.

The currents let loose that August weekend came full circle last week when Trump dined with Fuentes and prominent anti-Semite Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. According to reports, the dinner was convivial. The aftermath, not so much.