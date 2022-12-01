Sexual consent activist Chanel Contos will address Queensland Parliament today to raise awareness of the harm of stealthing, the practice where a person secretly removes a condom during sex without the consent of the other person.

"Stealthing is sexual assault, and it's important we start acknowledging it as such," Contos told Crikey ahead of her address to Queensland MPs.

Contos will be joined in Parliament's Red Chamber by Elena Whyte, 24, a stealthing victim, who will tell MPs about her assault.