The ACT’s only prison hasn’t offered any education services in more than a year -- an “abject failure” that has greatly impacted detainees and efforts to reduce recidivism, the territory’s independent inspector has found.

The ACT’s Office of the Inspector of Custodial Services (OICS) released its report on the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) late last week. In the first review of the prison since 2019, the inspector found that conditions in the prison have declined over the past three years, and that this cannot solely be blamed on the pandemic.

AMC is the only adult prison in the ACT, housing men and women on remand and serving sentences, ranging from high-security accommodation to low-security cottages. In 2020-21 there was an average of 411 people incarcerated in the prison.