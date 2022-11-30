No early World Cup game on SBS last night, so no colour and movement ... and a lot of repeats and rubbish on the main channels. It was a night when the streamers appealed. Nine from Seven, the ABC and Ten, with SBS back in the final slot.

Appropriately, SBS filled the soccer gap at 8.30pm with a repeat called How to Sleep Well with Michael Mosley -- 219,000 watched nationally; the rest, like me, were trying to catch up. There is one very easy answer: don’t try to keep up with the World Cup round robin -- it gets easier from this weekend when the round of 16 starts. Before all that, Australia v Denmark at 1am Thursday.

Network channel share: