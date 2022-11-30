Scott Morrison has become the first former Australian prime minister to be censured by Parliament.

Labor MPs, several crossbenchers, and one Coalition MP who crossed the floor voted at midday to condemn the Cook MP for secretly appointing himself to several ministries in 2020 and 2021 and "[eroding] public trust in Australia's democracy".

Liberal MP Bridget Archer walked across the House of Representatives chamber from the Coalition side to a chair behind the government's side where she sat next to independents and Greens MPs when a division was called.